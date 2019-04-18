It was no Kentucky Derby: B.C. girls host foot-long snail race

Two Grade 3 students in White Rock put four snails to the test in a hotly-contested street race

It wasn’t exactly the Kentucky Derby, but four snails battled neck-and-neck in a hotly contested race in White Rock this week.

White Rock Elementary Grade 3 students Alexa and Jennifer collected four snails from their garden yesterday, and after watching how eager the animals were to crawl away, the girls decided to host a race.

According to Alexa’s father, the pair thought it would be funny, considering the slow pace of the snails.

“Alexa drew a finish line with a crayon chalk and called me to take a video,” Alexa’s father, Virg Barba, said in an email to the Peace Arch News. “When I got out with my phone, I figured it would take forever for a one-foot lap.”

The video, which about took 10 minutes to film, was edited using time lapse, to just 17 seconds.

The winning snail was unavailable for comment.

