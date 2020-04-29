Langford Costco shoppers not required to wear face masks

Face mask requirements come into effect for U.S. stores May 4

Hundreds of people wait in line to enter Costco in Toronto on Monday, April 13. Canadian Costco stores are not requiring shoppers to wear face masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite changes in policy south of the border. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Canadian Costco shoppers don’t need to wear face masks to enter the warehouse, despite new rules coming into effect for U.S. stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting May 4, U.S. Costco members and guests will be required to don face masks in order to shop. Masks will have to cover the mouth and nose of shoppers the entire time they are in the store.

As of April 29, however, there are no face mask requirements for shoppers but employees are required to wear masks. Other precautions remain in place at Costco, including a limit to two people allowed entry with each membership card and reduced services in certain departments to limit personal contact and create more space for social distancing.

Costco has also implemented sales limits on certain items and prohibited returns on specific products such as toilet paper, water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, disinfecting spray and rice.

Shoppers are asked to social distance by giving at least two metres of space between each person and to cover all coughs and sneezes with an elbow.

