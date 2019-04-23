Large, exotic pet bird that killed Florida man to be auctioned

Cassowaries are similar to emus, stand up to 6 feet tall and weigh up to 130 pounds

A large, flightless bird that fatally attacked a Florida man is among about 100 exotic animals from his estate now up for auction.

The Gainesville Sun reports the Gulf Coast Livestock Auction will auction the cassowary that killed 75-year-old Marvin Hajos in accordance with his last wishes.

Alachua County Sheriff’s officials say Hajos apparently fell April 12 and the bird attacked him. First responders rushed him to a hospital but he died.

Cassowaries are similar to emus, stand up to 6 feet tall and weigh up to 130 pounds.

The animals being auctioned include two double-wattled cassowaries and five ring-tailed and ruffled lemurs.

Fish and Wildlife spokesman Robert Klepper said buyers must be licensed to legally possess the animals.

