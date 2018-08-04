Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

A man has been arrested in connection to a bizarre incident caught on camera showing a bison being egged on in Yellowstone National Park earlier this week.

Officials said in a statement Friday that 55-year-old Raymond Reinke was arrested Thursday after “he was captured on video harassing a bison,” along Hayden Valley.

In a video posted online by tourist Lindsey Jones, a bison can be seen holding up traffic as he stands in the middle of a two-way road.

That’s when a man wearing a blue T-shirt and shorts steps in.

At first it appears the man is directing the bison to the side of the roadway. But then the man hits his chest with his fists, seemingly taunting the large animal.

The bison then charges the man.

“Oh God. Oh God. I can’t watch it,” Jones can be heard saying in the video, before turning the camera away as the bison nears the man.

People from other vehicles can be heard yelling, and when the camera focuses back on the confrontation, the man is still standing on the road unscathed.

Shortly after that, the pair walk in separate directions.

“Now he’s mad, now he’s going to be mad,” Jones says as the bison walks in the direction of the truck she is in.

The video has been viewed more than 7.4 million times as of Saturday.

According to Yellowstone National Park officials, Reinke, a resident of Pendleton, OR had been travelling to multiple national parks over the past week.

On July 28, he was first arrested by law enforcement rangers at Grand Teton National Park for a drunk and disorderly conduct incident, Wenk said.

Then Reinke headed to Yellowstone, where he was first stopped for a traffic violation where he “appeared to be intoxicated and argumentative,” and was cited for not wearing a seat belt.

“It is believed that after that traffic stop, Reinke encountered the bison,” park officials said.

National park Supt. Dan Wenk called the behavior in the video reckless, dangerous and illegal.

“We need people to be stewards of Yellowstone, and one way to do that isto keep your distance from wildlife.” he said. “Park regulations require people to stay at least 25 yards from animals like bison.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

Just Posted

Victoria Police looking for man involved in random assault

The suspect attacked a staff member at a Yates Street business

Test your B.C. Day knowledge, Vancouver Island style

Do you know your provincial bird? And other trivia all Islanders should know

World Juniors ‘as big as it gets’ for Royals trainer

Royals trainer working for Team Canada at World Juniors that hits the ice in Vancouver and Victoria

Luck runs out for lottery theft suspect

Victoria man Mark Ewart is facing charges in relation to stolen lottery tickets

Claremont student chosen for prestigious project

MeiLin Precourt the only Canadian in fisheries biology program

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Five things to do this B.C. Day long weekend

Check out these great community events in Greater Victoria

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

THEATRE SKAM: Young cast brings Concord Floral to life in vacant downtown retail space

Former office supply store a unique venue for telling mysterious tale of youth with secrets

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Order of British Columbia inducts 14 accomplished residents

Politician David Anderson, gardener Brian Minter, educator Mary Kitagawa among recipients

UPDATED: 1 man dead after tornado rips through Manitoba community

Multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister

Ontario government to bring back buck a beer by Labour Day: source

Province had buck-a-bottle beer but the Liberal government quietly hiked the minimum price in 2008

Defence never rests for Calgary Stampeders, host struggling B.C. Lions

Bo Levi Mitchell, Stampeder offence may lean a little more on the defence’s contributions Saturday

Most Read