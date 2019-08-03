According to one Twitter user, French’s new mustard ice cream is delicious. (@azalben/Twitter)

National Mustard Day celebrated during B.C. Day long weekend

This underrated condiment gets its day in the spotlight

One of the most underrated condiments is getting the recognition it deserves – Aug. 3 is National Mustard Day.

According to the National Mustard Museum — located in Middleton, Wis. — the ‘King of Condiments’ is celebrated annually on the first Saturday of August.

READ ALSO: Will you be celebrating national hot-dog day with any of these crazy flavours?

If you don’t have time to make the trek down to the states to taste more than 500 kinds of mustard located in the museum, French’s has made mustard ice cream.

READ ALSO: Peanut butter mountain forms outside The Mustard Seed Church

Unfortunately, if you want to try the yellow, creamy dessert you’ll have to travel to another state — Coolhaus in L.A. has teamed up with French’s for a mustard ice cream truck.

The best part? You get a pretzel cookie with every purchase to dip into your golden cream.


Most Read