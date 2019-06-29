The Caledonian-Record reports that 51-year-old Paul Neilson was charged last week with forgery, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. (Pixabay photo)

New Hampshire man accused of forging police report as late for work excuse

Paul Neilson, 51, was charged last week with forgery

A man accused of forging a police report to back up his bogus story that he used as an excuse to his boss is facing real charges in New Hampshire.

The Caledonian-Record reports that 51-year-old Paul Neilson was charged last week with forgery, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Police say the Lisbon man told his boss he was late to work at a construction company March 11 because a Lisbon officer gave him a warning about his expired car registration.

When his boss got suspicious, police say Neilson gave him a report purportedly from the officer with a detailed description of their interaction.

The boss contacted police, who said they had not had any contact with Neilson that day nor written the report.

A phone number for Neilson could not be found.

