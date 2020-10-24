New reservation service allows Victoria residents to dine out at half price

First Table gives Victoria diners 50 per cent off when they book tables during off-peak hours

Online reservation service, First Table, allows Victoria diners to have dinner at half-price if they’re willing to be flexible about when they go. (Black Press Media file photo)

An innovative online reservation platform gives people in Victoria the opportunity to dine out at half price.

First Table combines restaurants’ need to fill tables during off-peak hours with customers’ desire to dine at an affordable price. Through the online reservation service, people can book the “first table” of the night at participating restaurants and receive 50 per cent off their food bill for parties of two to four.

Usually, there is a booking fee of $10, but until Nov. 15 new members pay $5 and that amount will be donated to United Way’s More Than Meals outreach program. The program works to provide isolated seniors with better access to healthy meals.

So far, participating restaurants in Victoria include: Varsha Indian Kitchen, Uptown Bistro, James Joyce Bistro, The Mint Restaurant, Chuck’s Burger Bar, Taj: Taste of India, Fiamo Italian Kitchen, The Collective Wine Bar & Kitchen, Sonora Bar & Grill and Darcy’s Pub.

An updated list can be found on the First Table website.

First Table first launched in New Zealand in 2014 when CEO Mat Weir came across a restaurant offering the off-peak discount and decided to turn the idea into a business.

The reservation tool now operates in more than 50 cities. Victoria is First Table’s second North American debut, following Vancouver last fall.

“In our eyes, this represents a win-win — helping local food lovers show support for their favourite restaurants while also giving back to seniors in communities around the region that rely on the More Than Meals program for sustenance and social contact,” Weir said in a statement Wednesday.

