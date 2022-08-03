An Abbotsford police officer got an assist from a resident when he ran out of gas in a residential neighbourhood recently. (Facebook/Tara Lee MacLeod)

An Abbotsford police officer got an assist from a resident when he ran out of gas in a residential neighbourhood recently. (Facebook/Tara Lee MacLeod)

One good turn: Good Samaritan voluntarily fills Abbotsford police officer’s gas tank

Woman offers up gas to stranded officer even as prices at the pump stay high

When an Abbotsford police officer ran out of gas in a residential area, someone in the neighbourhood had his back.

A photo was posted on Aug. 3 in a local Facebook group of a woman filling up an Abbotsford cruiser with a small jerry can. The officer is talking on a cell phone.

“Oops!,” wrote Tara Lee MacLeod. “He was very thankful for the gesture. We are all human, we all make mistakes. Choose kindness.”

The post does not identify the officer, the woman doing the good deed, or the neighbourhood this happened in.

While some had a chuckle at the image, others responded with love in the form of heart reactions and supportive comments.

“It happens to the best of us,” wrote Gary Hanna.

While the photo hearkens back to the days when good deeds were perhaps more common, today’s gas prices do not. In Abbotsford this week, the price at the pump is hovering around $1.80 per litre.

READ MORE: Missing B.C. dog found after swimming 1 kilometre across Metro Vancouver river

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordGood News

Previous story
11 B.C. gangsters identified as posing a ‘significant threat’ to public safety

Just Posted

Royal Roads University has purchased 798 Goldstream Ave. in Langford, which was home to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. (Black Press Media file photo)
$98-million collaborative post-secondary campus coming to Langford

Motorists in View Royal are being warned to expect delays this week due to construction along Island Highway. (Courtesy Town of View Royal)
Traffic delays expected along Island Highway in View Royal this week

A cougar was sighted near Thetis Lake on Aug. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP warn public after cougar sighted near Thetis Lake

A sign at a gas station displays the price of a litre of regular grade gasoline after it reached a new high of $2.28 in Vancouver on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Gasoline prices are showing no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 a litre.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Expensive gas not leading to increase in out-of-fuel calls in Victoria, towing industry says

Pop-up banner image