McDonald’s locations across Canada launched – for a limited time – the Chicken Big Mac on Tuesday, March 7. (Black Press Media)

Opinion: The Chicken Big Mac should have stayed on the secret menu

McDonald’s newest ‘official’ menu offering met with mixed reviews

In response to patrons ‘hacking’ its traditional menu, McDonald’s Canada has launched the Chicken Big Mac.

Released at participating locations across the country – including Greater Victoria – on Tuesday (March 7), the newest addition to the menu is available for a limited time.

The Chicken Big Mac is essentially what it sounds like – a Big Mac, special sauce included, with two breaded chicken patties instead of the traditional beef offering.

With a hungry newsroom, we decided to order half a dozen to see what the hype is all about.

It was met with mixed reviews.

“What’s not to like? Sauce? Good. Chicken? Good. Bun? Good. If I were a teenage boy, I’d be eating three of these in one sitting.”

For the sake of journalistic integrity, we should mention we ordered and paid for these on a food delivery app and they arrived as expected – a slightly sagging mess of fast food. No fancy promotional photos or official offerings were devoured in this process.

However, not everyone was swayed.

“The Chicken Big Mac both looks and tastes like the ‘love child’ of the Big Mac and Filet-O-Fish, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. That being said, it still has nothing on the McRib. Even if the chicken didn’t look questionable, I can’t see why someone would opt for this instead of some McNuggets or a McChicken.”

Overall, we were expecting a McChicken patty (with the seasonings) but instead, it tasted more like a flattened chicken nugget smothered with bun and sauce.

And that Big Mac special sauce is what really did us in.

“I enjoy saucy but that was too much sauce.”

The sauce doesn’t really mesh with the chicken and there was just too much of it.

Overall, we didn’t hate it but it wasn’t a winner.

But the biggest disappointment, we forgot to order fries.

