Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s ‘Infidelity Hotlist’

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

A pair of B.C. cities have cracked Ashley Madison’s “Infidelity Hotlist” for Canada.

Abbotsford and Kelowna were ranked second and 12th respectively as the hottest spot for cheaters in Canada by Ashley Madison.

The world’s leading married dating website recently released its “cheating hotlist” ranking the top 15 Canadian cities for infidelity, and Abbotsford was only behind Guelph, Ont.

Abbotsford edged out Oshawa, Ont., which was ranked third. The top five also includes Barrie, Ont. and Hamilton, Ont.

Kelowna is the only other B.C. city on the list, and it ranked 12th in the country. Edmonton, Whitehorse and Yellowknife were the other cities west of Ontario.

The list was compiled by using data from last year’s summer signups to the website, which is known as the original destination for married dating and the global leader for affairs. AshleyMadison.com claims it has registered more than 60 million member accounts worldwide since 2002.

“While most would assume that bigger cities probably produce more cheaters per capita, this data shows us what we were already aware of; cheaters are everywhere,” stated Isabella Mise, director of communications for Ashley Madison in a press release.

The Infidelity Hotlist (Ashley Madison Signups per Capita)

• Guelph, Ontario

• Abbotsford, British Columbia

• Oshawa, Ontario

• Barrie, Ontario

• Hamilton, Ontario

• Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario

• Whitehorse, Yukon

• St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

• Kingston, Ontario

• Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

• St. Catharines – Niagara, Ontario

• Kelowna, British Columbia

• Fredericton, New Brunswick

• Edmonton, Alberta

• Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Those interested in learning more about the survey, or *ahem* the website in general can visit ashleymadison.com.

Previous story
Mini-horse visits residents at Lower Mainland care home

Just Posted

Man accused of Brentwood Bay murder appears in court

Alan Chapman tells judge he wants next court appearance to be “as far away as possible”

Victoria couple seeks community’s help after e-bike stolen for second time

Voltbike stolen from parking garage on Quadra Street

American boat strikes reef, sinks near Oak Bay

Two people rescued from boat headed for Orca Island

Block party hosted in Oak Bay to welcome two young Syrian refugees

Funds raised will support the brothers for first year on Island

IKEA offers free meatballs, travel expenses in search for ‘happiness consultant’

Job opening to spend two weeks in Denmark finding the key to a happy home

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

The federal government announced Tuesday its approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline… Continue reading

Driver of stolen vehicle caught after fleeing accident scene in Island community

Section of Chemainus Road closed until suspect located and eventually taken into custody

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s ‘Infidelity Hotlist’

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

Life’s work of talented B.C. sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Most Read