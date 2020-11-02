PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
The Christmas Nativity stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)The Christmas Nativity stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)
The Winter Sleigh Ride stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)The Winter Sleigh Ride stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)
The Family and Sled stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)The Family and Sled stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)
The Team of Oxen in Winter stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)The Team of Oxen in Winter stamp from Canada Post for the 2020 holiday season. (Canada Post)

If you’re feeling less than cheery about how the holidays are shaping up this year, Canada Post has released a series of stamps to bring a little joy to your long-distance celebrations this year.

On Monday (Nov. 2), the Crown corporation released four stamps for the holiday season, with options for both Christmas and secular cheer.

The 2020 Christmas option (12-stamp booklet at the Permanent™ domestic rate) is inspired by traditional paintings of the Nativity, including the centre figures of Mary, Joseph and the infant Jesus. The stamp also include an ox and a donkey, two additions made popular by St. Francis of Assisi.

The secular options feature three stamps designed by Hélène L’Heureux and feature three festive scenes by Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis. The artist’s first works were Christmas cards she painted under the guidance of her mother and were sold door to door in rural Nova Scotia. This year’s three stamps are the Winter Sleigh Ride (12-stamp booklet at the Permanent™ domestic rate), the Team of Oxen in Winter (six-stamp booklet at the U.S. rate) and the Family and Sled (six-stamp booklet at the international rate).

Stamps are also available for Diwali, beginning mid-November, and Hanukkah, which starts Dec. 10.

To purchase, visit canadapost.ca/shop.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canada PostChristmasHolidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Room reno series seeks nominations for families in need
Next story
Canadian ‘Billionaire Donald’ rooting for Trump to win again, COVID to lose

Just Posted

The owner of Tomley Market on Foul Bay road fended off an armed robber with a knife at 7:45 p.m. on Halloween. (Google Maps Screenshot)
Store owner fends off knife-wielding robber in Oak Bay

Police arrive quickly to arrest robber at Foul Bay business

VicPD is investigating an attempted robbery after a man held a knife up to two women and demanded they put their purses in his open backpack. (Black Press Media file photo)
VicPD investigating after man tries to rob two women at knife-point

The man told the women to put their purses in his open backpack

Victoria police are recommending impaired driving charges after a woman struck two hydro poles with her truck. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria woman suspected of impairment after crashing into two utility polces

Police recommending charges after Halloween night incident

A four-vehicle collision at the Kelly Road intersection stalled traffic on Sooke Road Monday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crashes in Colwood, Langford

A second crash stalls traffic on Sooke Road followed by a three-vehicle crash on Goldstream Avenue

Saanich police responded to a number of noise complaints over the weekend, but say only one party was in violation of provincial health orders. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich Halloween party hosts slapped with $2,300 fine

Police say other get-togethers were in compliance with health order

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.'s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province's COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

Deaths all happened in the Lower Mainland

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
POLL: How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

It may feel like it’s been going on forever but the U.S.… Continue reading

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
UPDATE: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

RCMP: ‘We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public’

Priscilla Potts, Catilin Potts’ mother, speaks to media on Oct. 30 outside the Sagmoen farm about how much she misses her daughter who has been missing since Feb. 21, 2016. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally brings angry crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for much of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland stating that these areas can expect heavy rainfall beginning on Monday night through Tuesday. (Submitted graphic)
Heavy rain forecast for much of Vancouver Island

Rain should end Tuesday

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Economic recovery threatened if some workers, households left behind, Macklem says

Low-wage workers are still about 20 per cent below their pre-pandemic levels of employment

Davis Wolfgang Hawke was found dead in a burnt-out SUV in Squamish, B.C., on June 14, 2017. Police said his death was a homicide. (IHIT)
Father of man found dead 3 years ago in Squamish offers $10,000 for information on death

Davis Wolfgang Hawke had been a Neo-Nazi turned renegade internet spammer

Most Read