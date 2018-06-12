Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

An error on the popular photo-sharing app Instagram is causing chaos around the globe Tuesday.

User feeds have been unable to refresh, leading many people to move to Twitter for the time being in order to check on the situation. The technical problem is not allowing the app or website to properly refresh new content with new posts.

While the feed may appear to be working properly, some users have complained they are unable to pull the app down to see new content as a warning message pops up saying, “We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.”

Other messages say items have failed to load, or that the page couldn’t refresh its feed.

We're aware that some users are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible! — Instagram (@instagram) June 12, 2018

A hashtag on Twitter — #instagramdown — has already begun to trend, and the company has just now addressed the problem although some users say this has affected their ability to procrastinate in some cases for up to three hours.

Me running to Twitter when instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Hj30k87mLD — David (@David311996) June 12, 2018

instagram is down and the first thing i do is checking twitter if i’m not the only one #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/XHBn4312jD — loren‘s babygirl jana ♡ (@lorenxpassionx) June 12, 2018

That is exactly how Twitter feels right now #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/rgBEZniEzY — Max (@MVEXXT) June 12, 2018

Hour 3 of #Instagram not working. If this lasts much longer, I might have to do something I normally avoid: actually make phone calls to friends and find out their life isn’t as perfect as their instagram posts might suggest 🤷‍♂️#instagramdown — Justin Rosenberg (@jsrphotos) June 12, 2018

But it is good to see this technical glitch provided everyone with another opportunity to work on their meme game.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.