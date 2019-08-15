Family Feud Canada has announced its casting call, with the real show beginning in mid-November. (Family Feud Canada screenshot)

Popular TV game show ‘Family Feud’ is coming to Canada

Game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions

A popular TV game show that pits family against family is finally coming to Canada.

Family Feud, which first aired in 1976, announced it would be featuring families north of the U.S. border earlier this summer, but auditions for the show will begin later this month.

Canadian comedian and star of Mr. D, Gerry Dee, will be be the host.

ALSO READ: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek’s Emmy Award comes with ovation

The game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions as they can. The team with the most points by the end of a round gets to compete in a bonus round to increase their points even further.

Interested families can apply now, by filling out an application and sending in a three to five minute audition video, showcasing their energy and enthusiasm.

Selected families will be invited to attend an in-person audition where they will play a shortened, mock game against another family. The first set of auditions are as early as next week in Vancouver.

The actual show will be filmed in Toronto starting in mid-November.

There are several requirements to make it onto the show, including that families must include five members who are all Canadian citizens or permanent residents and are at least 18 years old by Sept. 1.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four advantages to being a leftie for International Left-Handers Day

Just Posted

Orca ‘superpod’ photographed off shoreline of Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

Final leg of Wharf Street bike lanes, Humboldt Street plaza set to open

The new plaza officially opens Thursday morning

Fort Street closure planned for Sunday

A whole block of the downtown Victoria street will be shut down from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Happy Hygge housing breaking ground in Sidney

Shovels in ground Aug. 19, information talk Aug. 24

West Shore teen who died of suspected fentanyl overdose remembered as ‘kind’, ‘bubbly’

Abby Barker, 16, was set to attend Oak Bay High in the fall

VIDEO: City of Victoria finds high numbers of single-use items in initial stages of garbage analysis

Environmental scientists dig through local trash bins to see what people are throwing out

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

Jail for Penticton man with more than 68,000 child porn images

Judge Gregory Koturbash handed Gordon Thomas Smith a two year jail sentence

B.C. wildfire app has alerts, bans and air quality ratings all in one place

App was installed more than 40,000 times in 2018, one of the worst years for wildfires

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala music festival: RCMP

Police also found 272 other violations on Monday and Tuesday

Big construction projects to drive big migration to B.C. in 2020

Forestry, housing to slow growth, says credit union forecast

Most Read