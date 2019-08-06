Dairy Queen’s 17th annual Miracle Treat Day will take place on Aug. 8 at participating locations in Victoria. (Jennifer Smith/Black Press Media)

Proceeds from Dairy Queen Blizzard sales benefit sick kids on Aug. 8

17th annual #MiracleTreatDay will raise money for BC Children’s Hospital

Here’s the scoop: Dairy Queen’s 17th annual Miracle Treat Day is coming up on Aug. 8 across Greater Victoria.

Net proceeds from the sale of all Blizzards next Thursday will support sick kids at the BC Children’s Hospital, one of 12 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada.

For more information about which Victoria locations are participating, visit miracletreatday.ca.

READ MORE: Father-son duo at B.C. Children’s Hospital helps new dads fight depression

According to a release, 62 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network member hospital for treatment every minute.

READ MORE: Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital


