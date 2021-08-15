A hawk is silhouetted against a foggy morning sun. (Black Press file photo)

A hawk is silhouetted against a foggy morning sun. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A celebration of sunshine

How much do you know about the warmth of the summer sun?

There’s a lot to celebrate on the sunny days of summer.

There are even songs about walking on sunshine, the warmth of the sun and seasons in the sun.

This year, because of wildfires burning in British Columbia and elsewhere, the sun has been obscured by the smoke, but sunny days will come again.

Until the sun shines brightly once again, take this quiz about the sun and sun-related facts.

Good luck.


A sunflower is on display at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair. Do you know where the sunflower originated? (Angie Mindus photo)

The Sun-Rype plant on Ethel Street in Kelowna. Do you know when Sun-Rype was formed? (Google Maps)

