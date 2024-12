A lot happened in Canada over the past 12 months

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller (9) scores the winning goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

1 / 1 Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller (9) scores the winning goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Advertisement

A lot happened across Canada over the past year. In addition, there were some international events which also affected people in this country.

How well have you been following some of the news headlines from the past year?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.