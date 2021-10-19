Space passengers from left, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries raise their hands during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Do you know the name of the spacecraft? (AP Photo / LM Otero)

Space passengers from left, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries raise their hands during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Do you know the name of the spacecraft? (AP Photo / LM Otero)

QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

How much do you know about factual and fictional space travel?

Last week, William Shatner, who played Capt. James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek television series, made a voyage into space.

The quest to reach space has been an ongoing challenge, and the Canadian-born actor’s voyage is one of many pieces in the history of space travel.

How much do you know about factual or fictional space exploration? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you have clean hands?

READ ALSO: How much do you know about the moon?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

William Shatner, center, describes his flight into space as Glen de Vries looks on during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

William Shatner, center, describes his flight into space as Glen de Vries looks on during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 17 to 23

Just Posted

Victoria police apprehended a man wanted under several criminal and mental health warrants Oct. 18. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police apprehend man following 8-hour barricade

A crash on Sooke Road is causing delays Tuesday morning (Oct. 19). (Google Traffic Map)
Sooke Road crash causing delays

Moe Sihota reflects on the impact his mentor Frank Mitchell had. (Photo courtesy of Moe Sihota)
Frank Mitchell remembered by colleagues for shaping political landscape in Esquimalt, Greater Victoria

For the second year, COVID-19 safety concerns mean cancelling the traditional trick-or-treat on the Avenue and massive pumpkin display that fills the park off Granite Street. (Oak Bay BIA/Facebook)
No tricks or treats on Oak Bay Avenue this Halloween