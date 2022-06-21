QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s Indigenous people

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada and June is National Indigenous History Month

June is National Indigenous History Month and June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.

The day and the month provide opportunities to learn about the history, culture and contributions of Indigenous people in Canada.

How much do you know about Indigenous people in Canada? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.





Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon and husband Whit Fraser are met by Premier John Horgan and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin at their procession on the legislature grounds on May 20, 2022. Simon is the first Indigenous person to hold the role of Governor-General. (Evert Lindquist - Black Press)