QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

In January and February, Canadians make their final savings contributions for the tax year.

Canadians will be filing their taxes with the Canada Revenue Agency. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

The months of January and February are a time of year when Canadians think about money, savings and investments.

During the first two months of the year, many people make their final contributions to a Registered Retirement Savings Plan. The contributions to this plan can make a difference to one’s income tax at the end of the year.

Financial planners can provide information about how to manage money. If you have questions about your savings and investments, consult someone who knows how to handle finances.

How much do you know about money and savings in Canada? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BankingContestsFinanceslottery

Some people have enjoyed big winnings playing the lottery. Do you know the amount of the largest lottery payment in Canada? (File Photo)