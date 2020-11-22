Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)

Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

Social conventions, including social distancing, are part of living in a society

Over the past few months, the term “social distancing” has come into daily use, and many are also paying close attention to social interactions they have, whether online or in face-to-face communications.

Here are a few questions about society, social relations, social work and socialism.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Just Posted

A view from the top of Chard Development’s Yello rental building looking up Yates Street (botton right) and across Quadra. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria ranked as world’s fifth best small city to live

List based on places that offer “rich culture, varied careers and progressive planning”

A group of Pearson College students take their learning outside in COVID-conscious classrooms. The college is one of 18 United World Colleges that will be welcoming more refugee students through the Rise initiative. (Courtesy of Pearson College)
Metchosin’s Pearson College part of new global initiative to support young refugees and trailblazers

The Rise initiative is seeking youth aged 15 to 17 who are ready to change the world

Victoria has ranked seventh in a report scoring tech talent in Canada. (Provided by Tim Teh)
Victoria ranks seventh in Canadian tech talent

Canada’s top tech markets were ‘largely unfazed by the pandemic,’ states report

Central Saanich emergency crews and the Brentwood Bay Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue confirmed that there was no one inside a vehicle found submerged off Henderson Point on Nov. 20. (John Harper/Facebook)
‘Quite a sight to see’: Empty vehicle found submerged off coast of Central Saanich

Police investigating how vehicle ended up deep underwater, far from beach

Two of the 2019 ArtsAlive sculptures on display in Oak Bay. Jelly, top right, by Nathan Smith, and Portal, bottom centre, by Heather Passmore, have been donated to Oak Bay. (District of Oak Bay Photos)
Influx of donated art a ‘fantastic problem to have,’ says Oak Bay mayor

Oak Bay goes from zero to 10 permanent art pieces since 2015

Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

Social conventions, including social distancing, are part of living in a society

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. municipal mayoral and council candidate arrested for refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a new leader were to be selected

Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League has halted all games until further notice based on B.C. public health officer orders and information from B.C. Hockey. Pictured here, action between Nanaimo and Campbell River from last March. (News Bulletin file)
VIJHL hits pause on season due to COVID-19 orders

All games postponed beginning Nov. 21, says hockey league

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you think non-essential travel should be restricted to and from Vancouver Island?

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across Vancouver Island, with travel to… Continue reading

Most Read