QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

Dec. 25 is Christmas Day, a time to celebrate and a time for giving.

How much do you know about this important and well-loved celebration? Put your knowledge to the test with these 15 holiday-themed questions.

Good luck.


Sicamous pulled out all the stops for the decoration on and around the Christmas tree at the roundabout at the west end of Main Street. How well do you know Christmas traditions? (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Just Posted

Some of the gifts and food that staff and officers donated to help a family in need and children in the community. (Photo contributed by West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP shares Christmas with those in need

Donations piled so high, some went to a second cause

Being prepared for snowy or slippery driving conditions on the Malahat is the responsibility of drivers. (Facebook/Milaine Berard)
Being proactive when snow hits can help avoid messes on the Malahat

Road maintenance crew boss says setting up tire check stations earlier would have helped Monday

Sean Hart’s family continues to search for him. He was last seen on Nov. 6 at the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Missing Saanich man’s family holds out hope through Christmas

Sean Hart’s has been missing since Nov. 6

Sidney-by-the-Sea Rotary Club donated this Christmas to the Al Ibrahim family of Sidney, who arrived in Sidney from Syria (by way of Turkey) in September 2018. The club donated the tree following a wish from 16-year-old Reem (left), here seen with grandmother Fatem, sister Mira (6), father Khalid and mother Shemse, as well her brothers Muhammed (15, far right) and Hassan (12) and Abduramah (10). (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Syrian family embraces surprise Christmas tree as symbol of their new home

Sidney-by-the-Sea Rotary Club donates decorated tree to Al Ibrahim family

Victoria’s legislative building lit up and captured through a crystal ball. (Cindy Borbridge photo)
PHOTOS: Homes go all-out to brighten Greater Victoria this Christmas

Light displays across the region continue to warm hearts

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

FILE PHOTO
Police watchdog investigates after man dies in Port Alberni

RCMP responded to a call of a man on a residential roof

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agua Prieta, Mexico Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, seen from Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with several of the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those on opposite sides of a border

(The Canadian Press)
VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

It varies country to country

Christmas decorations are displayed at a Lowe’s store Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Northglenn, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Canadians drop average holiday shopping to $200 each as pandemic takes hit on budget

Only one-in-four Canadians said they would be exchanging gifts

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

(Northern Vancouver Island Tourism/Steven Fines)
B.C. tourism industry welcomes relief funding, but some businesses still need reprieve

Until travel restrictions lift, the tourism industry will still face continued struggle, industry says

Shawnigan Lake’s Kim Barnard displays “Happy Campers,” her entry in the 2020 Habitat for Humanity Victoria Gingerbread Showcase. (Submitted)
Christmas miracle leads to a gingerbread legacy for Cowichan’s Kim Barnard

Seasonal business celebrates Sweet 16 this year

( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
POLL: Would you report your neighbour if they were breaking COVID-19 restrictions?

Christmas celebrations will look a lot different in B.C. this year, as… Continue reading

