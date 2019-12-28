Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist says the old adage about a red sky predicting weather to come is a good rule of thumb. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

‘Red sky at night, sailor’s delight’ a good rule of thumb, says Environment Canada meteorologist

Old adage can indicate weather to come

Is it possible to predict the weather based on the colour of the sky?

Doug Lundquist, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says there’s a lot of truth to the old adage: “red sky at night, sailor’s delight – red sky in morning, sailor’s warning.”

READ ALSO: Saanich, Victoria police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Most weather systems travel from west to east, Lundquist explained. When the reddish-orange morning sun shines from the east onto clouds coming from the west, the sky turns red. In the evening, as the sun sets, the process is the opposite as the weather system moves away.

A red sky in the morning doesn’t always mean poor weather is coming, and it isn’t always instant, but it often means that some kind of storm is on its way in the “mid-latitudes,” Lundquist explained. He pointed out that the weather is different near the equator and near the poles, so the saying doesn’t work everywhere in the world.

“It’s a good rule of thumb,” he said, “but it’s important to note that we have two thumbs.”

READ ALSO: James Bay runner logs every street in Victoria, Oak Bay

Lundquist noted that the weather forecasting technology that’s available nowadays is more reliable than a rhyming saying. However, he pointed out that the red sky adage can be helpful in a pinch and can be a good reminder to check the forecast.

On the morning of Dec. 27, the sky glowed red in Greater Victoria and Lundquist confirmed that rain was on its way the next afternoon and would last into the following week.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Just Posted

James Bay runner logs every street in Victoria, Oak Bay

James Wanless has run all 509 streets in Victoria and 216 streets in Oak Bay

Year In Review: Top Issues in Victoria, Esquimalt in 2019

Housing, transportation, policing and more were top contenders for this year

Land use, transportation and health care loom large in 2020 on Saanich Peninsula

Region has among the longest wait times for walk-in clinics

B.C. Appeal Court OKs class-action lawsuit against University of Victoria

Susan Service claims UVic failed to give as many as 134 members an annual salary increases they were due

Greater Victoria’s rental vacancy rate to rise in 2020: CMHC

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation also predicts fewer housing starts

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

TC Energy to sell a 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Once deal is done, Coastal GasLink will secure financing with a syndicate of banks

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Deceased pilot was longtime member of Island flying community

Transportation Safety Board had to move wreckage from remote location

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

Travellers face multiple-sailing waits at ferry terminals on busiest day of the season

Three-sailing waits in Nanaimo, two-sailing waits in Victoria, Tsawwassen and West Vancouver

Poor supervision, faulty risk assessment led to BC Ferries crew members falling overboard: TSB

In August 2018 two crew members on the Spirit of Vancouver Island fell from the vessel’s No. 1 rescue boat

VIDEO: More intersection cameras coming to B.C. leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 27

Most Read