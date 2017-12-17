REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C.: CP Holiday train stops through collecting food, donations

Thousands of people braved the cold and rain from Sicamous to Vancouver for the CP Holiday Train. Watch more >

Sooke: Rescued sea lion wiggles back to the ocean

Campbell the seal lion was found with pneumonia and a fractured flipper only three months ago in Campbell River. This week, he was set free. Watch more >

Revelstoke: All ages prepare for season’s most popular ballet performances

Nakusp’s Maia Zinselmeyer gives a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to perform ias Clara in the Nutcracker. Watch more >

B.C. #MeToo highlights need for reform in all industries

The #MeToo movement has gone global, Black Press Media talks to the survivors and advocates looking to make B.C. workplaces safer – and exactly what that takes. Watch more >

Surrey: Spreading cheer on 135A this Christmas

While many Surrey residents are enjoying time with family in the warm comfort of their homes on Christmas Day, a growing group of volunteers will hit the streets to make the holiday a little brighter for those who are less fortunate. Watch more >

Just Posted

Environment Canada says snow in the forecast for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for flurries and cold air throughout the next week

Thousands without power on Vancouver Island

Tuesday’s dump of snow has cut power to nearly 10,000 homes in Victoria and Duncan

A vision for Turkey Head

Public input sought on vision for waterfront public land

Proposed redesign would add 350 rental units

University Heights owner submits initial redesign to Saanich

Massive pot farm in the works for Central Saanich

$500 million project could see as many as 21 greenhouses on 70 acres of land

VIDEO: Readers’ holiday traditions – bike rides, spiders, and singing

What are your favorite holiday traditions?

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Car crushed under tractor trailer in collision in Nanaimo

One motorist fled the scene, according to Nanaimo RCMP

Saanich wants province to investigate term limits

Saanich will ask the province and the Union of British Columbia Municipalities… Continue reading

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

Pot activists Marc and Jodie Emery get fine, probation

Jodie and Marc Emery pleaded guilty Monday to a number of drug-related charges related to what the Crown called a “sophisticated” dispensary operation.

Shew sisters win gold, silver at SFU’s War on the Floor

Saanich wrestling sisters training under former Claremont champ

