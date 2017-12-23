REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Fernie: Residents celebrate new outdoor skating rink

Two months after a tragic ammonia leak killed three community members, Fernie residents returned to the ice on a new outdoor rink. Watch more >

B.C.: Santa shares wacky and wonderful asks he hears

From 40 iPads to Lamborghini’s to paying mom’s bills, Santa shares some of the inspirational and hilarious things kids ask for. Watch more >

Langley: Teen collects donations for homeless in Metro Vancouver

Cierra Foster has honed in on the reason for the season, giving back to those left homeless this holiday. Watch more >

Penticton: Massive snowman on display for all to enjoy

A newly arrived Penticton couple is carrying on their tradition of building a massive front-yard snowman. Watch more >

Abbotsford: Woman showcases tiny village with themes of the province

The tiny town of Sparkyville has popped up in Ann de Jong’s living room for yet another Christmas. Watch more >

10 to 15 cm of snow expected to blanket parts of Vancouver Island

Much of Vancouver Island is forecasted to have a white Christmas Eve, Environment Canada says

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Exclusive interview with Santa Claus

Jolly old St. Nick sits down with Oak Bay News

Event goers burned in James Bay church fire

Victoria Fire Department was on scene, fire extinguished by the time they arrived

Hoops for the holidays, B.C.’s best Bays host Washington State teams at UVic

Vikes Alumni Classic pits B.C.’s top-ranked teams against trio of schools from Washington

VIDEO: Passenger breaks out into song aboard B.C. ferry

Aboard a ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, passengers sang along to ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Both drivers were injured, and 12 students on the school bus were unharmed

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic B.C. ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

Two tickets purchased in Vernon and the Kootenays won $1 million

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

