REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C.: Women, supporters participate in marches across province

Thousands of women and supporters participated in one of several women’s marches taking place across B.C. – marking one year since the first March On Washington. See more >

WILLIAMS LAKE: Cougar kitten rescued near Williams Lake

A cougar kitten is getting a second lease on life after it was discovered hungry and frostbitten just outside of Williams Lake. See more >

SURREY: Drone footage captures deforestation in Hawthorne Park

Earlier this month, the city started its construction on turning Hawthorne Park into a roadway. Drone footage offers a birds eye view of the clearing. See more>

FERNIE: Explorers discover Canada’s deepest cave

A cave in the mountain ranges just north of Fernie, reaching depths greater than 600 metres, has become Canada’s deepest cave. See more >

YOUBOU: Parade of elk take a morning stroll

On her own morning walk, B.C. resident Wendy Stokes found herself capturing up-close excitement of more than a dozen elk. See more >

Got a spectacular, viral or down-right amazing video from somewhere in B.C.?

Send your video to provincial reporter Ashley Wadhwani to be featured in REPLAY.

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

Wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria

Strong winds could reach up to 80 km/hr along coastal areas

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington for the day

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, “high avalanche danger”

Whisky society commits to charity donation in wake of whisky raids

Refund of Victoria Whiskey Festival tickets won’t impact charity beneficiaries

Victoria housing provider launches crisis prevention program to combat homelessness

Pacifica Housing aims to address challenges before tenants risk evictions

Victoria wins crucial WHL contest over Giants in Langley

Royals take over second in B.C. Division ahead of Vancouver

Vessel washed ashore in Campbell River during last night's storm

A vessel appears to have gotten loose and washed to shore on… Continue reading

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Final phase of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials to kick off in B.C.

Doctors hope to get psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy legalized in Canada and the U.S. by 2021

WHL winning streak ends at four in Kelowna for Victoria

Royals lose 8-4 as Rockets explode offensively

Wind warning back in effect around Vancouver Island

80 km/h winds expected Saturday, Jan. 20, on east coast of Island, 100 km/h on west coast

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

