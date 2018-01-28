REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

OAK BAY: ‘Cycleangelo’ creates doodles with the help of his GPS

While his friends know him as Stephen Lund, a growing number of followers call him Cycleangelo. That’s because he creates masterpieces on maps with his bike. See more >

MAPLE RIDGE: Longtime Canucks commentator honoured with street

Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Jim Robson was humble Saturday evening as he celebrated the new street in his name. See more >

KELOWNA: Annual tradition draws Aussies to the mountain

The annual tradition at Big White Ski Resort had Boomer the kangaroo zipping down the ski hill with eager (and some half-clothed) Aussies. Watch more >

CAMPBELL RIVER: Spectacular views aplenty at Vancouver Island dam

BC Hydro increased the amount of water released from the John Hart Dam this week – making for a spectacular flow over Elk Falls. Watch more >

WHISTLER: Snowboarder gets swallowed by snowbank in Whistler

GoPro footage of a snowboarder disappearing into a snowbank has turned heads, showing just how quick things can go from a fun time to a near-tragic experience.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

