REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Salmon Arm: Meet the Shuswap dog that can do chores, fetch beers

Yes, you’re looking at a dog pushing a snowblower. Salmon Arm Morgan – a purebred Newfoundland – can help with chores and fetch beer. Watch more >

Kitimat: Parking lot transforms into ski slope for annual tradition

Once a year, snowboarders and skiers take over one of Kitimat’s central parking lots to hit a “mini slope” made out of snow from around town. Watch more >

Penticton: Nugget entertains, brings comfort to Penticton seniors

Nugget, a baby lamb, is bringing entertainment and cuddles to a Penticton senior centre. Watch more >

Surrey: Sound… in tattoos? New technology pushes envelope

A new technology is being called “cutting edge” for its ability to tune into tattoos with a new sense: sound. They’re called “soundwave tattoos” and the new style is making waves in Surrey. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Video featuring lake hockey, beers and bros goes viral

A group of friends carried skates, sticks and a case of Molson Canadian up to a frozen Lindeman Lake in the Chilliwack River Valley to film a mini-winter classic, and has since gone viral. Watch more >

