REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Tsawwassen: Humpback whale washes up on causeway beach

Local First Nation offered a prayer before officials removed a dead humpback whale from the Tsawwassen shoreline. The juvenile mammal was discovered Friday morning. Watch more >

Agassiz: Teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

A group of high school students got the trip of a lifetime, after their science teacher organized his own Canada-wide Amazing Race. Watch more >

Victoria: Technology brings play to children with special needs

Seven new innovative toys for children with special needs got thumbs-up approval, each designed by Victoria-based CanAssist. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: B.C. man and his cherry blossoms honoured with plaque

Despite losing everything, one Japanese man made it his mission to beautify a city he once called home. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Teen dog-handler to take on world championships

Fourteen-year-old Kayla Penney has a way with dogs, garnering her gold at the Canadian junior-dog handling national championship. Her next stage: an international competition in England. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

Just Posted

High school graduation rates on the rise in Greater Victoria

High school completion up from 71 to 86.8 per cent over 10 years

Pacific Centre Family Services Association a winning design in Colwood

Victoria Real Estate Board winner a welcoming sight

Top tourism executives in B.C. earn almost $1 million

Destination B.C. CEO Marsha Walden received total compensation of $296,487 in 2017-18

Man arrested in Colwood sentenced for trafficking fentanyl

The man was arrested in February and has been sentenced to three years imprisonment

BC Minister of Agriculture loses stepson to accidental overdose

Lana Popham announces death of her 23-year-old stepson, Dan Sealey

Unique technology gives children with special needs more independent play

UVic’s CanAssist refined seven prototypes aided by $1.5M government contribution

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 16 to 18

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Death toll rises to 76 in California fire with winds ahead

Nearly 1,300 people remain unaccounted for more than a week after the fire began

Trump says report on Khashoggi death expected in a few days

Jamal Khashoggi was a columnist for The Washington Post who was slain Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

CUPW requests mediator as deadline for Canada Post offer expires without deal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in Saturday night with a last-minute plea to the two sides

Trudeau says he won’t negotiate in public on future of LGBTQ rights in USMCA

Legislators urged Trump not to sign the agreement unless the language was removed.

Search for contaminant continues at Little Qualicum Cheeseworks

Island company ‘blown away’ by support after E. coli recall of Qualicum Spice cheese

Price makes 36 saves as Habs edge Canucks 3-2

Late goal lifts Montreal past Vancouver

Most Read