REPLAY: Video you don’t want to miss from this week in B.C.

Here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from stories across the province this week

Victoria: SOGI 123 protesters clash at the B.C. Legislature

Protesters, and counter protesters over the B.C.-wide teacher resource and policy, met to share their views on the front steps of the B.C. Legislature. Watch more >

Abbotsford: Orange Shirt Day celebrated

Schools across B.C., and in Abbotsford, are celebrating Orange Shirt Day with ‘seas of orange.’ Watch more >

Oak Bay: Students cut, shave their hair for cancer awareness

Students lined up in the gym to have their long locks cut off, raising funds for kids with cancer to go to camp. Watch more >

Revelstoke: Roadcamp signs honouring Japanese internment camp victims unveiled

Revelstoke is home to one of five roadside signs, paying tribute to victims of Japanese internment camps. Watch more >

Vernon: Local ‘Dancing with the Stars’ competition a hit

The night of toe-tapping, hip swaying, booty-shaking fun was a hit, with proceeds benefiting the hospice society. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

Just Posted

Police remain tight-lipped about Saanich incident that left 41-year-old with “life-threatening injuries”

Police have since taken a person into custody following the incident Saturday afternoon

Abbotsford, Victoria officers killed in line of duty honoured at B.C. police memorial

Const. John Davidson and Ian Jordan had their names added to list of fallen officers

Victoria police seek missing 47-year-old woman

Stefannie Postnikoff has been known to use the name Elaine Hooker

Beyond the Bread: Weekly donations from local businesses help Vic West families

COBS Bread owner said he was gobsmacked by the amount of people in need

Victoria organization says homelessness needs to be seen through an Indigenous lens

A disproportionate number of people living on the streets come from Indigneous backgrounds

REPLAY: Video you don’t want to miss from this week in B.C.

Here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from stories across the province this week

One dead and two in hospital after Okanagan crash

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning

Canadian man charged with manslaughter in death of girlfriend’s baby boy

Investigators believe the boy was injured by the accused on two different occasions

Vet nurse warns dog owners after alleged dog poisoning in B.C. city

The dog had licked a rock near a threatening sign before having multiple seizures

Over 800 dead in Indonesia quake and tsunami; toll may rise

At least 832 people were confirmed killed by the quake and tsunami that struck Friday evening

5 hot things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

WHL hockey, Navy tours, Run for the Cure, animal blessings and motorcycle hill climb on the agenda

Crime Stoppers most wanted in Greater Victoria for Sept. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. hockey team retires jersey of former teammate who died in Humboldt crash

Team retired jersey of former player Jaxon Joseph, who died in the April 6 bus crash

B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

Most Read