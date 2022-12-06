Four season resort providing year-round activities, including downhill ski resort and three golf courses. (//www.uniqueproperties.ca)

Four season resort providing year-round activities, including downhill ski resort and three golf courses. (//www.uniqueproperties.ca)

Resort featuring Canada’s largest natural hot springs pool – here in B.C. – up for sale

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is located near Invermere

A multi-million-dollar, four-season hot springs is up for grabs in B.C.

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, located near Invermere in the Columbia Valley, has been listed for sale.

The property, which sits on 1,200 acres of land, includes “Canada’s largest natural mineral hot springs,” several lodges, as well as a ski hill and three golf courses.

The resort was purchased by Ken Fowler, owner of Ken Fowler Enterprises, in 2006. He died at the age of 90 in 2017, before his son took over operations, according to the Columbia Valley Pioneer.

