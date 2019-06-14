Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty are a couple who takes care of the school-age character Scootaloo (My Little Pony)

Same-sex couple featured on ‘My Little Pony’ for first time

Show introduces a lesbian couple named Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty

Coinciding with Pride Month, the Discovery Family cartoon series “My Little Pony” has introduced a same-sex couple on the show for the first time.

Writer-producer Michael Vogel told People on Thursday the timing of the episode, “The Last Crusade,” is a happy coincidence. The episode introduces a lesbian couple, Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty. They care for Scootaloo.

The episode has already aired in Europe and will be broadcast in the United States on Saturday. In May, the animated children’s series “Arthur” on PBS showed the gay wedding of Arthur’s teacher, Mr. Ratburn.

Co-showrunner Nicole Dubuc told Buzzfeed News the core of “My Little Pony” is to embrace what truly defines a family — love.

ALSO READ: Met Gala exhibit explores camp in fashion

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title

Just Posted

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony; offers apologies to veterans

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Many millennials locked out of housing market

About 14% of millennials own homes, compared to 45.7 % of baby boomers

Dead fish dot shoreline at Witty’s Lagoon in Metchosin

Untouched by birds, DFO has yet to confirm cause of death

Habitat Victoria searches for families to own 10 North Saanich homes

Two information sessions to be held in Sidney

West Shore RCMP Cram the Canoe event draws $2,000 for food bank

Event also brought attention to National Indigenous Peoples Day on Friday, June 21

Greater Victoria Black Press journalists win big at Canadian newspaper awards

Oak Bay scores high with four awards in national competition

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes: B.C. study

It’s possible the impact of cannabis may increase if legalization means more people drive after using it

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

We the North: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

Supporters from all over Canada cheer Toronto’s triumph

70% of B.C. drivers say road trips keep them from buying electric cars: survey

But most electric cars can handle average road trip lengths in B.C.

Excited, anxious fans prepare for Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The Raptors currently lead the Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series

‘It’s a broken, dinosaur system’: Charges stayed in B.C. sex-assault case profiled in film

Film focuses on Surrey-are family and documents the abuse of three sisters in Williams Lake

Most Read