Gail the Scorpion gave birth at the Victoria Bug Zoo. (Facebook)

Scorpion gives birth at Victoria Bug Zoo after hitching ride in woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

A scorpion that turned up in a Vancouver resident’s home last month following a recent trip to Cuba has now given birth.

Staff at the Victoria Bug Zoo confirm in an online post that the scorpion has produced about 20 offspring, and the whole family is doing well.

The scorpion, named Gail after the woman who spotted it in her kitchen and had the courage to capture it alive, was initially identified as a potentially deadly species found in the Caribbean.

But experts at the bug zoo have determined Gail is a less venomous species known as the Cuban scorpion or Heteroctenus Garridoi.

READ MORE: Dinner plate-sized tarantula crawls out of its own skin at Victoria Butterfly Gardens

They say Gail is doing a fine job of raising the babies, which are currently clustered on her back.

When the offspring get a little bigger, zoo officials say they will be removed from Gail’s cage in case she mistakes them for prey and devours them.

The Canadian Press

