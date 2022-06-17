This white raven is now under the care of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington. (NIWRA photo)

This white raven is now under the care of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington. (NIWRA photo)

Second iconic white raven recovering at Vancouver Island wildlife recovery centre

Ailing bird brought to NIWRA for rehab; bear cub also in care

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre now has a second white raven under its care.

The rare young bird was found in Errington in very poor condition and was brought to the centre for assistance. It is now the second white raven residing at the centre, which last year admitted raven ‘Blizzard’ for rehabilitation.

A release issued by the NIWRA said the bird was malnourished and full of infection but thanks to the lessons learned and the blueprint for care developed by the centre’s animal care team while rehabilitating Blizzard, the raven has responded well.

Unfortunately it is leucistic (a genetic abnormality) and cannot be released. But according to the NIWRA, he has an outgoing personality and seems to enjoy human interaction, which makes him a great candidate to be trained as an ambassador.

“Stay tuned for his name,” read the release. “It will represent his personality.”

The sacred white ravens are iconic in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area and NIWRA is honoured to play a role in their story.

READ MORE: Expert says 2 sets of parents producing rare white ravens in mid-Island area

The centre also recently welcomed a bear cub which got lost and separated from its mother. It entered a house through a cat door and gave the owners of the home quite a surprise.

A search for the mother bear was conducted but was unsuccessful. The cub, which weighed only 13 pounds, was taken to the centre for assessment, stabilization and rehabilitation.

Small cubs are fed a special formula containing yogurt, cottage cheese, applesauce, eggs, milk for bears, puppy food and nutritional supplements. Fruits and vegetables are added to the diet as the cub grows.

The cub will stay at centre until its release back into the wild in 2023.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

vancouverislandWildlife

Previous story
B.C. sports media legend ‘The Moj’ joins Black Press Media’s podcast team

Just Posted

A fire damaged or destroyed six vehicles parked in a carport at a James Bay apartment complex on June 16. (Courtesy VicPD)
Vehicles damaged in James Bay arson

Point Hope Maritime is opening the shipyard to the public this Sunday for its annual open house event. (Black Press Media file photo)
Celebrate dad this weekend at family-friendly events across Greater Victoria

Developer PC Urban has pitched this development for the site of 856 to 858 Esquimalt Road. (Courtesy of PC Urban/ WA Architects)
Almost 200-unit rental project pitched for Esquimalt Road sites

Crewing challenges are blamed for a series of BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen starting Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sailings cancelled between Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay for second weekend in a row

Pop-up banner image ×