Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.
The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.
The Canadian Press
It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say
Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.
The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.
The Canadian Press
Kenzen Karate name mistaken for account linked to Victoria pot shop
Greater Victoria woman is the 28th British Columbian Lotto Max winner in 2018
Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems
‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil
Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading
“We were extremely lucky. We’re still here because [the detector] worked.”
The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like
50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation
The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month
Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons
Ucluelet-area MP says government needs to consider the community while saving the orcas
Months of tickets from Langley bylaw officers added up.
Courthouse evacuated while police cleared the building with K9 unit
The pit bull-mastiff suddenly attacked family members early Saturday morning in Greater Victoria
A new witness has sparked the need for a dog search for a woman who went missing six years ago
It’s been over 18 months since a woman was attacked with an edged weapon in Oak Bay
Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet
Colwood is the second-safest, Saanich fifth, Sidney sixth, Oak Bay seventh