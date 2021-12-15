The Canadian Forces Snowbirds taking off at 19 Wing Comox in May 2021. Photo by Erin Haluschak

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds taking off at 19 Wing Comox in May 2021. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Snowbirds release 2022 schedule; set to return to Vancouver Island

The team is set to train at CFB Comox from mid-April to mid-May

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have released their 2022 airshow schedule, and plan to return to the skies over the Comox Valley in mid-April for their annual training prior to the show season.

Earlier this month, the air demonstration team released their schedule, with their first shows set for May 21 and 22 in Titusville, Florida.

The Snowbirds spend some time at shows in the U.S. until June 18 and 19, when they have a show at CFB Borden. They are set to perform on Canada Day in Ottawa (in a non-aerobatic display) and head to airshows in Calgary-Springbank and in Abbotsford from Aug. 5 to 7.

Their first show in B.C. is scheduled for July 20 in Terrace. Within the province, they also have shows set for July 30 to 31 in Fort St. John and Aug. 3 in Penticton.

They end their show season in California due to seasonal weather, particularly in Huntington Beach, San Francisco and Santa Maria from Oct. 1 to 16.

The team is set to train at CFB Comox from mid-April to mid-May, with dates to be confirmed in the new year.

431 Air Demonstration Squadron consists of approximately 80 personnel, 24 of whom comprise the show team that travels during the show season. They have been a fixture at airshows and entertaining audiences across North America since 1971.

The CF18 Demonstration Team has also released its schedule for 2022, starting in the U.S. in June. The team has two stops in B.C. – July 16 and 17 in Terrace and Aug. 5 to 8 in Abbotsford. The team has not yet announced its demonstration pilot for the upcoming season, nor has it confirmed it will practice in the Comox Valley prior to the airshow season.


