‘So blessed’: TV show finds trove of art belonging to B.C. woman’s late father

Thrifters discover a trove of art belonging to late artist Victor Reece in an abandoned storage locker 13 years after his passing. (Photo submitted)Thrifters discover a trove of art belonging to late artist Victor Reece in an abandoned storage locker 13 years after his passing. (Photo submitted)
Skeena Reece looks upon carved masks, family photos and trade tools left behind by her late father. (Photo submitted)Skeena Reece looks upon carved masks, family photos and trade tools left behind by her late father. (Photo submitted)

A Comox Valley woman is celebrating after thrift shoppers from a TV show found her late father’s belongings inside an abandoned storage bin in Vancouver.

Skeena Reece was invited to Richmond to pick up a collection of her father’s artwork and memorabilia. Thrifters from the Animal Planet series Pets and Pickers said they had wood masks, family photographs, and a gift she painted 36 years ago.

Skeena travelled to a thrift shop on the Lower Mainland and was greeted by a table adorned with the possessions. One item in particular caught her attention: a Father’s Day gift.

“Happy fathers day DAD! I love you!” read her pre-teenage brush strokes on a cutting-board-sized wood canvas. “June 16, 1987. Age. 12. Grade. 7.”

Thrift store manager Karen Kamachi told Skeena the Father’s Day present was key to finding the family. That’s because Skeena painted her father’s name, “Victor Reece,” in giant, curly font, and signed her name on the back.

“He kept it,” Kamachi said softly. “That’s how we found you.”

Skeena told the Record her favourite item was her father’s baseball cap, which still smells of the late artist’s woodcarving studio. She said she tucked it into one of the many “care packages” that she gave to family members, who each received something to remember Victor by.

“We are so blessed,” she said. “Thank you to all of the people who worked on this recovery.”

TV-show Pets and Pickers found Victor’s locker last year. The episode was filmed in December 2022. Skeena’s story aired on TV on May 13, 2023.

Pets and Pickers follows a veterinary hospital that is supported by “pickers,” who search through abandoned, donated storage lockers in Vancouver. Pickers find items to sell, and proceeds help pay for veterinary medical care at the RAPS Animal Hospital.

READ MORE: NIC’s Artist Talk Series greets Skeena Reece


connor.mcdowell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtComox Valley

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Robert Thirsk has been in space longer than any other Canadian
Next story
Repelled by high car prices, Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer than ever

Just Posted

Julian West, founder of Urban Thrive, outside 633 Belton Ave. where his development company and Lapis Homes are looking to add a six-unit home that would have no off-street parking, but would aim to advance more sustainable urban transportation options. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria supports zero-parking houseplex in nod to families ditching the car

Members of the North Saanich Fire Department haul out the water cannon at KELSET school on May 12 as the first heat wave of the year descends on the region. (North Saanich Fire Department/Facebook)
North Saanich registers as hottest place in Canada Monday morning

Crews work outside a multi-unit build in the Royal Bay development in Colwood. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
The demise of single-family starter homes: ‘Municipalities have to have their hands forced’

The North American hockey community is mourning the death of a young man who just finished his freshman year playing with the University of Oregon Ducks. (University of Oregon hockey/Instagram)
Hockey community mourns death of Victoria man in Oregon