An alcoholic beverage is seen in a drinking establishment in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. The council of a southern Alberta town that has been dry for more than a century has voted against a motion to allow restaurants to serve alcohol. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

An alcoholic beverage is seen in a drinking establishment in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. The council of a southern Alberta town that has been dry for more than a century has voted against a motion to allow restaurants to serve alcohol. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Southern Alberta town council votes against ending century-old alcohol ban

Dry community will stay dry, in terms of allowing restaurants to serve alcohol

The council of a southern Alberta town that has been dry for more than a century has voted against a motion to allow restaurants to serve alcohol.

Six out of seven councillors in the town of Raymond, about 240 kilometres south of Calgary, voted against the motion to amend a bylaw after just over half of town residents who answered a survey indicated they were not in favour of the change.

Kurtis Pratt, Raymond’s chief administrative officer, said 462 out of 890 residents who participated said they were not in favour of allowing restaurants to serve alcohol, no matter how much it might help the local economy.

He says that means Raymond will continue to ban alcohol service in any establishments.

There is no liquor store in the town of 4,000, but people can buy booze in nearby communities to drink at home.

Temporary licences can be obtained to serve alcohol at weddings and special occasions.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘We’ll see where it goes’: dry Alberta town surveys citizens on its alcohol ban

alcohol trade

Previous story
Nelson man builds electric mini-car in his garage
Next story
Distant asteroid now bears Tagish adventurer Skookum Jim’s name

Just Posted

A house on Caledonia Avenue in Victoria was damaged by a fire on April 20. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Home of Ukrainian Catholic Church pastor decimated in morning fire

An appeal over police funding in Greater Victoria has gone to the province. The Township of Esquimalt rejected funding requests from the Victoria Police Department as council felt it was paying too much for services that were being directed downtown for incidents such as this Johnson Street bridge demonstration, and not in the township itself. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police board files provincial appeal after Esquimalt funding rejection

A VicPD patrol car. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after random assault in Victoria

Saanich–Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May is repeating calls for the federal government to seize a North Saanich property linked to a Russian oligarch. The estate, located at the end of Towner Road, previously hosted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
Saanich–Gulf Islands MP calls for seizure of property used by Harry and Meghan