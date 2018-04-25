Abbotsford resident Sandeep Singh Kaila can spin a basketball on a toothbrush longer than anyone on the planet. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

Step one: take a spinning basketball and transfer it onto an upside-down toothbrush.

Step two: tilt your head to the side, place the toothbrush in your mouth and balance the spinning ball for as long as possible.

It sounds easy enough, but no one on Earth has managed to balance a spinning basketball on a toothbrush for as long as Abbotsford resident Sandeep Singh Kaila.

While many were opening presents or spending time with family on Christmas Day in 2017, Kaila smashed the Guinness World Record for the longest duration of time spinning a basketball on a toothbrush. He spun the basketball for 60.5 seconds, becoming the first-ever person to crack the one-minute mark in that category.

His record has now stood for four months, but Kaila knows first-hand the agony of losing his status as world record holder. He entered the record books back in April of 2017 when he spun his basketball on a toothbrush for 53 seconds. Just a few months later someone from India did it for 55.8 seconds, and that record was broken by a German toothbrush basketball spinner a month later at 55.9 seconds.

Kaila said he’s not satisfied with the 60.5 seconds mark, and aims to reach 62 seconds eventually.

But he’s not an overnight sensation, Kaila became fascinated with ball spinning all the way back in 2004. Spinning a volleyball is a popular past time in his native India and he practiced for years only to discover that Guinness didn’t track volleyball spinning. He moved on to soccer balls, but again found out that it was only basketball spinning that Guinness officially recognizes.

He said being a two-time world record breaking basketball spinner has been a dream come true.

“I wanted to be famous in the world and before getting the world record no one knew me, but now the whole world knows me,” he said. “By the blessing of God I’m the first person who was able to do over one minute in the spinning category.”

The 25-year-old said he developed his skills through a combination of God-given talent and hard work.

“I really started practicing just spinning balls in 2004 but it took two years of very intense practice to get it,” he said, with a smile. “I know records are made to be broken so I have to keep practicing to stay number one.”

He said he thinks about 70 per cent of all the Guinness World Record achievements are God-gifted, but 30 per cent can be accomplished through practice and interest. Kaila encouraged locals to find something they’re good at, practice hard and don’t give up if they want to make into the record books.

Kaila has recently started a YouTube channel filled with his highlights and hopes to inspire others to chase their dreams.

Previous story
$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?
Next story
Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Just Posted

VicPD cuts school liaison program over budget impasse with Esquimalt

Six officers, including three school liaisons, to be reassigned to frontline duties

Two Oak Bay officers recognized at 10th anniversary of anti-impaired driving program

Alexa’s Team has grown from 26 members in 2008 to the current 2,400

Victoria Shamrocks acquire NLL and MSL all-star

Rob Hellyer brings offensive power to the Shamrocks

UPDATE: Recycling truck destroyed by fire in Victoria

Emterra truck sitting on McLure Street in residential neighbourhood, driver safe

Saanich man arrested in cross-border drug smuggling operation

William Milton Barnes of Greater Victoria faces multiple charges following six-month investigation

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

Arrests made after truck crashes into unmarked police cars in Nanaimo

Two men facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing scene on the mid-island

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Most Read