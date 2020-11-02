Crossing the Sombrio River doesn’t have to be as adventurous as this. There is a suspension bridge nearby. Mandatory credit: Fiona Anderson/Triumph Social Media

Crossing the Sombrio River doesn’t have to be as adventurous as this. There is a suspension bridge nearby. Mandatory credit: Fiona Anderson/Triumph Social Media

Surfing Sombrio

The evolution of one of the West Coast’s most popular surfing beaches

By Paul Bucci

Triumph Travel

While Tofino is the epicentre for surfing on Vancouver Island, come fall, one of the most popular places to be is Sombrio Beach.

Featuring giant rocks and pounding surf with massive kelp forests, Sombrio is an excellent stop when exploring Southern Vancouver Island.

Located about 100 kilometres from Victoria, Sombrio is now hugely accessible with ample parking and an easy trail — a far cry from a wild path that I stumbled upon 40 years ago (more about that later.)

Ready to read the full story? Click here!

Featuring giant rocks, pounding surf and massive kelp forests, Sombrio is an excellent stop when exploring Southern Vancouver Island. Amy Attas photo.

Featuring giant rocks, pounding surf and massive kelp forests, Sombrio is an excellent stop when exploring Southern Vancouver Island. Amy Attas photo.

Paul Bucci is a Victoria-based journalist and editor with Triumph Social Media Marketing.

Staycation secretssurfing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Surfing at Sombrio River is said to be best in October. Mandatory credit: Fiona Anderson/Triumph Social Media

Surfing at Sombrio River is said to be best in October. Mandatory credit: Fiona Anderson/Triumph Social Media

Resting before catching the next wave at Sombrio Beach. Amy Attas photo

Resting before catching the next wave at Sombrio Beach. Amy Attas photo

Surfing at Sombrio River is said to be best in October. Mandatory credit: Fiona Anderson/Triumph Social Media

Previous story
B.C. bettors expected to make record-breaking bets on U.S. presidential election

Just Posted

Victoria council is considering providing extra funding to Our Place in order to extend the hours for showers. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria to consider extra funds for longer shower hours at Our Place

It would cost the city $15,000 per month for an extra five hours of access each day

Victoria police are asking for help locating 14-year-old, high-risk missing youth, Anabella Lilly. (Victoria Police Department)
Search continues as Victoria police re-issue alert for ‘high-risk’ missing youth

Police ask anyone who sees 14-year-old Anabella Lilly to call 911

(Left to right) Deputy Chief Dean Duthie, Const. Jennifer Kennedy, Const. Colby MacIntyre, Const. Adam Defrane, Sgt. Jereme Leslie, Const. Nick Marmaras, Const. Markus Anastasiades, Deputy Chief Gary Schenk. (Left to right) Deputy Chief Dean Duthie, Const. Jennifer Kennedy, Const. Colby MacIntyre, Const. Adam Defrane, Sgt. Jereme Leslie, Const. Nick Marmaras, Const. Markus Anastasiades, Deputy Chief Gary Schenk show off their Alexa Team awards. Award winners not pictured are Const. Doug Franklin and Const. David Smit. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Eight Saanich police members recognized for getting impaired drivers off local roads

Alexa’s Team awards B.C. police for stopping at least 12 impaired drivers per year

The owner of Tomley Market on Foul Bay road fended off an armed robber with a knife at 7:45 p.m. on Halloween. (Google Maps Screenshot)
Store owner fends off knife-wielding robber in Oak Bay

Police arrive quickly to arrest robber at Foul Bay business

VicPD is investigating an attempted robbery after a man held a knife up to two women and demanded they put their purses in his open backpack. (Black Press Media file photo)
VicPD investigating after man tries to rob two women at knife-point

The man told the women to put their purses in his open backpack

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
WATCH: Residents stunned by grisly discovery of 3 bodies in Vancouver Island gravel pit

‘It’s actually unnerving because the area is so nice and calm’

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
POLL: How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

It may feel like it’s been going on forever but the U.S.… Continue reading

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau plants a tree with sons Xavier and Hadrien (left) during a campaign event in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Trudeau’s massive tree-planting promise from the 2019 election has yet to be allocated a budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Harder said called the lack of a budget for tree planting ‘shameful’

“The Excelsior 4” appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to plead not guilty to a combined total of 21 charges. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

‘Excelsior 4’ make second appearance Monday in provincial court

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
UPDATE: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

RCMP: ‘We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public’

Priscilla Potts, Catilin Potts’ mother, speaks to media on Oct. 30 outside the Sagmoen farm about how much she misses her daughter who has been missing since Feb. 21, 2016. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally brings angry crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

Most Read