FILE – A costumed trick or treater turns after being given candy during Halloween celebrations in Toronto, on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

FILE – A costumed trick or treater turns after being given candy during Halloween celebrations in Toronto, on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Switching to LEDs could prevent frightening bills for Halloween mega displays: BC Hydro

More and more British Columbians are putting up ‘mega displays’ to make up for last year’s lacklustre holidays

This Sunday (Oct. 31) is set to be a bright one with nearly one-quarter of British Columbians lighting up their homes just as much for Halloween as they will for Christmas.

Some neighbourhoods could even see their brightest week of the year as 10 per cent of homes will be more decorated this week than they will be on Christmas Day.

About one-quarter of those decorations will be electronic, which includes electric lights, electric jack-o-lantern and plug in inflatables. About 20 per cent of those will use multiple plug-ins, which BC Hydro says could add to electricity costs.

“BC Hydro data shows holiday displays account for about three per cent of the provincial electricity load during the holidays, and Halloween displays could eventually reach that level if the trend continues at its current pace,” said spokesperson Susie Rieder.

The utility said research shows that spending on Halloween decorations could reach an all-time high, spurred on by British Columbians who feel like they missed out during last year’s pandemic-dampened holiday season. Fifteen per cent of British Columbians said they’re noticing more Halloween mega displays now than they did before the start of the pandemic.

BC Hydro said that the 22 per cent of British Columbians who are still using incandescent lights could save on cash by switching over to all LED displays. According to the utility, LEDs last 10 times longer than incandescent lights.

Other tips include setting decorations on timers so they’re not running all the time and tracking your usage online with BC Hydro.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Halloween

Previous story
Team Canada unveils kit from Lululemon for 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
Next story
Scary secrets: counting down 10 ‘hidden gem’ horror movies to watch on Halloween

Just Posted

Shipping containers from the MV Zim Kingston are seen after they spilled from a ship west of Neah Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
Count update lists 106 containers lost at sea from MV Zim Kingston

Former Saanich teacher and Boys and Girls Club leader Travis Mitchell was issued an 18-month conditional sentence for possession of child pornography on Oct. 13. (Black Press Media file photo)
Former Saanich teacher, kids club leader sentenced for child pornography possession

Students at Monterey Middle School may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 recently, according to Island Health. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 cases hit another 3 Greater Victoria schools

West Shore RCMP arrested two men suspected of conducting a series of recent break-and-enters during a traffic stop on Oct. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Serial break-in suspects arrested in Langford