The most expensive home on Vancouver Island is listed at $18 million

An oceanfront property in North Saanich comes with the biggest pricetag in the region

The Queen Mary Bay property at 1850 Lands End Rd. is for sale for $18 million (File contributed/ Victoria Luxury Group)

For anyone carrying an extra $18 million dollars, there’s a property for you.

The most expensive private residence currently listed on Vancouver Island sits at 1850 Lands End Rd. in North Saanich, titled the Queen Mary Bay property.

The home itself is a modest 3,587 sq. ft. with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, built in 1983. It’s decorated in a west coast style with natural lighting from large windows and skylights. There is also a separate caretaker’s cottage, and 15 parking spots.

The real selling point, however, is the 24.57 acres of oceanfront property it sits on, with more 1,500 feet of ocean frontage. On these shores, of course, is a private dock.

The realtor, Victoria Luxury Group by Sotheby’s International Realty, noted that within the North Saanich official community plan it was said that portions of Queen Mary Property would also be an be ideal for subdivision for single detached homes.

The District of North Saanich suggested a density of 48 single-family homes or up to 74 clustered units.

So, whether you’re looking for a large, private oceanfront property or an investment into new developments the spot can be yours for $18 million. Any takers?

