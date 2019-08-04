The Queen Mary Bay property at 1850 Lands End Rd. is for sale for $18 million (File contributed/ Victoria Luxury Group)

The most expensive home on Vancouver Island is listed at $18 million

An oceanfront property in North Saanich comes with the biggest pricetag in the region

For anyone carrying an extra $18 million dollars, there’s a property for you.

The most expensive private residence currently listed on Vancouver Island sits at 1850 Lands End Rd. in North Saanich, titled the Queen Mary Bay property.

The home itself is a modest 3,587 sq. ft. with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, built in 1983. It’s decorated in a west coast style with natural lighting from large windows and skylights. There is also a separate caretaker’s cottage, and 15 parking spots.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria real estate sales up in July 2019 compared to July 2018

The real selling point, however, is the 24.57 acres of oceanfront property it sits on, with more 1,500 feet of ocean frontage. On these shores, of course, is a private dock.

The realtor, Victoria Luxury Group by Sotheby’s International Realty, noted that within the North Saanich official community plan it was said that portions of Queen Mary Property would also be an be ideal for subdivision for single detached homes.

ALSO READ: Average rent for one-bedroom in Victoria nears $1,400

The District of North Saanich suggested a density of 48 single-family homes or up to 74 clustered units.

So, whether you’re looking for a large, private oceanfront property or an investment into new developments the spot can be yours for $18 million. Any takers?

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

 

The Queen Mary Bay property at 1850 Lands End Rd. is for sale for $18 million (File contributed/ Victoria Luxury Group)

The Queen Mary Bay property at 1850 Lands End Rd. is for sale for $18 million (File contributed/ Victoria Luxury Group)

The Queen Mary Bay property at 1850 Lands End Rd. is for sale for $18 million (File contributed/ Victoria Luxury Group)

The Queen Mary Bay property at 1850 Lands End Rd. is for sale for $18 million (File contributed/ Victoria Luxury Group)

The Queen Mary Bay propert at 1850 Lands End Rd. is for sale for $18 million (File contriubted/ Victoria Luxury Group)

The Queen Mary Bay property at 1850 Lands End Rd. is for sale for $18 million (File contributed/ Victoria Luxury Group)

The Queen Mary Bay property at 1850 Lands End Rd. is for sale for $18 million (File contributed/ Victoria Luxury Group)

The Queen Mary Bay property at 1850 Lands End Rd. is for sale for $18 million (File contributed/ Victoria Luxury Group)

Previous story
Bottled message from Hawaii in California 13 years later
Next story
‘Larry loves you’: 3,000 strangers text B.C. woman for 30th anniversary gift

Just Posted

The most expensive home on Vancouver Island is listed at $18 million

An oceanfront property in North Saanich comes with the biggest pricetag in the region

Paper published Aug. 1 looked at treatments for conditions such as depression, insomnia and PTSD

Paper published Aug. 1 looked at treatments for conditions such as depression, insomnia and PTSD

Bakers needed for 11th annual Gingerbread Showcase

Funds raised at holiday event support Habitat for Humanity Victoria

Canadian resident imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns after escape

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, escaped through undisclosed third country

Tide Pool School at Oak Bay’s Kitty Islet draws in dozens of families

Event aims to educate on local marine life

‘Larry loves you’: 3,000 strangers text B.C. woman for 30th anniversary gift

Larry Steiner didn’t expect his insanely romantic and creative idea would go viral – but it did

One child a year dies after being stuck in hot car on average, Canadian study says

Forgetfulness played a role in four of the six deaths recorded between 2013 and 2018

9 killed in Ohio in second U.S. mass shooting within 24 hours

Ohio shooting came hours after a man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead

B.C. owner of horse that died of heart attack wants drivers to slow down

Animal dies after truck driver insists on passing in community of McLure, near Kamloops

RCMP call in dive team to search for BC fugitives near Gillam

Divers will arrive overnight, search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in morning

Distressed humpback whale returns to familiar waters

Whale spotted off Washington State coast may no longer be entangled

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

VIDEO: 85-year-old Vancouver Island woman skydives to raise money for cancer research

Margo Bonnell checks one off her bucket list in the name of science

Most Read