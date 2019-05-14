Thousands of Amazonian butterflies return to Vancouver Aquarium

Exhibit to feature a wide variety of butterflies such as blue morphos, giant owls and heliconians

Be surrounded by thousands of Amazonian butterflies at the Vancouver Aquarium as the Graham Amazon Gallery returns.

From now until September, the exhibit will feature a wide variety of butterflies such as blue morphos, giant owls and heliconians, as they feed on nectar and disappear under their camouflage on tree trunks.

VIDEO: The ‘most cosmopolitan’ of butterflies could migrate to B.C.

The rainforest re-creation reveals the unique life cycles of butterflies and their roles within the ecosystem, as well as the challenges facing the tropical region.

“Almost 90 per cent of the world’s leading food crops rely on animal pollinators like butterflies,” said assistant curator Andrea Cotter in a news release on Tuesday. “They are an important animal for us to conserve and encourage.”

More than 4,000 species have been identified in the Amazon rainforest, with hundreds more to be discovered.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How to pair hotdogs with wine: Okanagan sommelier
Next story
Feeling peckish? McDonald’s launches fish and chips meal across Canada

Just Posted

‘We’re rolling the dice’: Esquimalt Firefighter union president questions staffing model

Andrew Zado wants more consistant staffing for his team

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Google timelapse shows the West Shore’s transformation over three decades

Watch the West Shore really change

PHOTOS: Calgary’s Cavalry FC comes out with a win against Pacific FC Wednesday night

Pacific FC has one more shot to stay in the Canadian Championship

Search called off for missing Sooke surfer

Anyone with information asked to call RCMP

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read