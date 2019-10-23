(Adam Clark Flickr photo)

Travel search engine reveals where Canadians can fly for cheap this holiday season

KAYAK data shows holiday destinations in Jamaica, Colombia, U.S., St. Lucia are trending

Wondering where some of the cheapest flights are headed this holiday season?

Travel search engine KAYAK released its 2019 Holiday Travel Trend Forecast on Wednesday, revealing which hot holiday destinations will have cheaper airfare and the best time to book for a better price.

According to KAYAK, the least expensive time to book domestic flights is five to seven weeks in advance. For international travel, Canadians can expect the cheapest flight prices if they book within the month leading up to their departure.

KAYAK also highlighted Jamaica and Colombia as international destinations that may lure budget-conscious Canadians this holiday season.

In a release, KAYAK said Jamaica offers “an appealing price tag combined with nonstop flight routes to white sand beaches.”

The search engine also registered a surge in travel interest Bogota, Colombia’s capital city.

“Colombia’s Foreign Ministry’s decision to lift its ‘Reciprocity Fee’ on May 1 for all Canadian tourists could be having an impact,” the release said.

The entry fee previously charged every Canadian citizen entering Colombia $85.

Not surprisingly, destinations in the U.S. were also highlighted as affordable vacation options. KAYAK found that flights to New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston, Nashville and Chicago all had a median airfare under $500.

READ MORE: Canadians base travel choices on food more than Americans do — survey

Price tag aside, the search engine added that St. Lucia snagged the number one spot on the New Year’s Eve top trending list for both Canadian and American travellers, with travel interest up more than 300 per cent.

“This can likely be attributed to new flight routes and increased marketing efforts from St. Lucia tourism.”

READ MORE: Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR


