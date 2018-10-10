Image: Edmonton Humane Society

Trio of Saint Bernard dogs looking for their forever home

The Edmonton Humane Society is facing the unique challenge of adopting three dogs to the same home.

Roll over Beethoven and make room for Goliath, Gunther and Gasket.

Three Saint Bernard dogs are looking for their forever home, all under the same roof.

The Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) is facing this giant adoption challenge after being transferred the dogs from another animal welfare agency.

RELATED: 111 cats surrendered to Penticton BC SPCA

The dogs are estimated to be approximately two-years-old. While friendly and playful, their behaviour assessment showed signs of the trio being bonded with each other, including high levels of anxiety, searching and attempting to escape in order to find each other when separated.

As a result of the dogs’ anxiety, Jamey Blair, Manager of Animal Health and Protection at EHS is requiring that they go to the same home.

“These three gentle giants have won over the hearts of staff and volunteers – even with the excessive drool,” he said. “While their status as bonded pets creates a unique challenge to find a home that can care for all 350 pounds of them, we are confident that there is a family out there who will give these three dogs their second chance.”

The dogs arrived underweight but are otherwise healthy. All three of them weigh over 52.5 kilograms (115 pounds). They have recently undergone neuter surgeries and will be available for adoption as of today, October 10.

While sharing a bed with these three adorable pooches might be the ideal doggy heaven, only serious adopters should consider applying to re-home these dogs.

RELATED: Surrogate dogs help nurse 20 orphan puppies for B.C. humane society

The food cost alone is estimated to cost over $300 a month. The life expectancy of a Saint Bernard is eight to 10 years, and potential veterinary expenses must be considered as well, said Blair.

“Because of their large size, EHS is recommending they go to a home with older or no children and with a large outdoor area,” Blair explained. “The dogs appear to be house trained and get along with other dogs. City of Edmonton by-law only permits up to three dogs per residence.”

Interested adopters must email adoptions@edmontonhumanesociety.com to schedule an appointment to meet them.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Poet’s new book looks at her identity as a Punjabi Sikh woman living in B.C.
Next story
Nestle, Tim Hortons, McDonald’s named some of Canada’s top plastic polluters

Just Posted

Victoria man among 3 in custody after police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

Island Health reminds people to get their flu shots early

Nationally, influenza causes over 12,000 hospitalizations per year

Seven straight days of sunshine to warm Victoria

Unseasonably warm temperatures in forecast, with no rain in sight

New Saanich boardwalk boasts 65-year lifespan

All trails open at Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary

Victoria airport hosts cannabis information session

Oct. 11 event features RCMP, Island Health and airport authority

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

Nestle, Tim Hortons, McDonald’s named some of Canada’s top plastic polluters

A Greenpeace Canada audit, which inolved shoreline cleanups in Tofino and Vancouver, found nearly half of 2,300 pieces of plastic came from five major companies.

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

B.C.’s electric vehicle sales now running ahead of California

Vehicle ’luxury tax’ lands on work pickups, MLAs reminded

Poet’s new book looks at her identity as a Punjabi Sikh woman living in B.C.

Harman Kaur’s self-published book speaks volumes to Punjabi Sikh women, underrepresented in media

K’ómoks First Nation wins precedent-setting case regarding land management

Court case surrounded eviction of tenants who refused to vacate property after termination of lease

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Trio of Saint Bernard dogs looking for their forever home

The Edmonton Humane Society is facing the unique challenge of adopting three dogs to the same home.

ICBC starts lawsuit over acid spills on B.C. highway

Hundreds of vehicles have been written off by ICBC due to sulphuric acid contamination

Most Read