A group of moms and their babies took part in Baby Yoga at the Sardis Library on Feb. 6, 2019. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 is International Yoga Day. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

A group of moms and their babies took part in Baby Yoga at the Sardis Library on Feb. 6, 2019. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 is International Yoga Day. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 19 to 25

International Yoga Day, Take Your Dog To Work Day, Onion Ring Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Audiobook Month and Soul Food Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, June 19: World Martini Day, World Sauntering Day, Turkey Lovers’ Day, World Sickle Cell Awareness Day.

Monday, June 20: Ice Cream Soda Day, Vanilla Milkshake Day, World Refugee Day.

Tuesday, June 21: International Yoga Day, Go Skateboarding Day, World Giraffe Day, World Music Day.

Wednesday, June 22: World Rainforest Day, Kissing Day, Onion Ring Day, Positive Media Day.

Thursday, June 23: International Widows’ Day, Typewriter Day, International Women in Engineering Day.

Friday, June 24: Take Your Dog To Work Day, Swim A Lap Day, International Fairy Day.

Saturday, June 25: Global Beatles Day, Catfish Day, Colour TV Day, Please Take My Children To Work Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Second iconic white raven recovering at Vancouver Island wildlife recovery centre

Just Posted

A West Shore resident tries out a fire hose during a Metchosin FireSmart community barbecue Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Community BBQ helps Metchosin and Sc’ianew First Nation get FireSmart

The St. Michaels University School junior women’s coxed eights crew celebrates a gold-medal win earlier in June at the Canadian Secondary School Rowing Association national regatta in St. Catharines, Ont. (Courtesy SMUS)
Saanich high schoolers stroke to emotional gold medal at rowing nationals

Royal Bay Secondary School track athletes Cassandra McKinty, Quinn Starr, Rachel Reid, Ella Ballard, Genevieve Bacon, and Maja Music all made it to the provincial championships held in Langley June 9 through 11. (Courtesy of Andrew Johnson)
Royal Bay Secondary athletes make Colwood proud at provincial track meet

Watch out! Velma the Velociraptor had her choice of unsuspecting victims during Sidney’s Treat Street on Halloween Eve in 2019 organized by the Sidney Business Improvement Area. Council Monday renewed the five-year-agreement governing the special levy for the area.(Black Press media file photo)
Levy to support downtown Sidney renewed for another five years

Pop-up banner image ×