Thursday, Nov. 11 is Origami Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Thursday, Nov. 11 is Origami Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 7 to 13

Origami Day, World Adoption Day, Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In November, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Epilepsy Awareness Month and Polar Bear Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Nov. 7: Hug a Bear Day, Zero Tasking Day, Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day.

Monday, Nov. 8: Cappuccino Day, X-Ray Day, Cook Something Bold and Pungent Day, Tongue Twister Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 9: World Freedom Day, Go to an Art Museum Day, World Adoption Day.

Wednesday, Nov. 10: Vanilla Cupcake Day, Forget-me-not Day, Area Code Day.

Thursday, Nov. 11: Origami Day, Sundae Day, Singles’ Day.

Friday, Nov. 12: Happy Hour Day, Fancy Rat and Mouse Day, Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day.

Saturday, Nov. 13: World Kindness Day, Indian Pudding Day, Symphonic Metal Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man aims to set Guinness World Record with 1,000 burpees in 1 hour
Next story
B.C. teen writes, records rap to bring Remembrance Day to forefront for youth

Just Posted

Clumps of seaweed washing up along the beach off Dallas Road can provide a unique food source to certain types of insects. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Seaweed on Greater Victoria beaches part of largely uncharted ecosystem

Martha Wainwright plays Sidney’s Mary Winspear Theatre on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. (Courtesy Mary Winspear Centre)
Martha Wainwright brings optimistic new sound to Sidney Nov. 15

Yoshi Ivo is the co-owner of People’s Pharmacy in Colwood, where he delights in getting to know as many of his clients as possible. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Colwood pharmacy takes old-school approach to client relationships

Coun. Jack McClintock says North Saanich does not need an anti-discrimination policy and questioned many aspects and definitions in the draft document at the Nov. 1 council meeting. (Black Press Media file photo)
North Saanich councillor warns of ‘movements’ and ‘slurs’ against white people