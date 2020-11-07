On Thursday, Nov. 12 people will be celebrating Fancy Rat & Mouse Day. Seen here on July 29, 2020 is Mercy, a rat who was up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA earlier this year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 8 to 14

Fancy Rat & Mouse Day, Origami Day and World Diabetes Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In November, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Human-Animal Relationship Awareness Week, Manatee Awareness Month and Adoption Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Nov. 8: Tongue Twister Day, X-Ray Day, Cappuccino Day, Harvey Wallbanger Day.

Monday, Nov. 9: World Freedom Day, Chaos Never Dies Day, Scrapple Day, World Orphans Day, .

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Forget Me Not Day, Vanilla Cupcake Day, Sesame Street Day, Area Code Day.

Wednesday, Nov. 11: Origami Day, Sundae Day, Singles Day.

Thursday, Nov. 12: Happy Hour Day, Fancy Rat & Mouse Day, Pizza With The Works Except Anchovies Day.

Friday, Nov. 13: World Kindness Day, Indian Pudding Day, Symphonic Metal Day.

Saturday, Nov. 14: Pickle Day, Spicy Guacamole Day, World Diabetes Day, Operating Room Nurse Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

