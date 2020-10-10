Monday, Oct. 12 is Old Farmers’ Day. Pictured here are Aaron Warkentin (right) and Abe Goertz as they take a close look at a 1919 tractor during the 91st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match in Abbotsford on May 11, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Mental Health Month, Family History Month and Fair Trade Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 11: Coming Out Day, Sausage Pizza Day, It’s My Party Day.

Monday, Oct. 12: Old Farmers’ Day, Pulled Pork Day, World Arthritis Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 13: No Bra Day, Face Your Fears Day, International Skeptics Day, Ada Lovelace Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Dessert Day, Pet Obesity Awareness Day, Take Your Parents to Lunch Day, Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work and School Day.

Thursday, Oct. 15: Global Handwashing Day, World Students’ Day, Get Smart About Credit Day, I Love Lucy Day.

Friday, Oct. 16: Dictionary Day, World Food Day, Feral Cat Day, Steve Jobs Day.

Saturday, Oct. 17: Wear Something Gaudy Day, Sweetest Day, Forgive an Ex Day, Bridge Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. moms pen book to help kids have a safe and spooky Halloween

Just Posted

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple vehicle crash on West Shore Parkway

Police and emergency crews are on scene and have closed the road to traffic.

‘Guide dogs don’t know how to social distance’: Victoria woman asks for patience

Woman with vision impairment says pandemic poses new challenges

Canadians purchased 20.2 million Thanksgiving turkeys in 2018

Canadians also consumed 59 million litres of whipping cream

Last call for feedback on Victoria’s top mountain bike spot

Mount Work survey measures interest in Durrance Lake swimming, Hartland bike trails

Great BC ShakeOUT takes a COVID-safe approach for 2020

Public encouraged to host socially distanced earthquake drills Oct. 15 or anytime

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Someone breaks into Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Island

Value of damage and thefts at non-profit’s Courtenay store is estimated at $3,000

Would-be cannabis plant thief swings machete at pregnant woman in Nanaimo

Victim unhurt after Albert Street incident, police hope public can help track down suspect

Riot unveils a colourful brew in honour of an Island drag queen

Variety the spice of life and with beverages for entertainer

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Seven Vancouver Island residents face drug, weapons charges after year-long RCMP operation

Ucluelet RCMP, Vancouver Island GIS target opioid drug trade

Most Read