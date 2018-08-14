Vancouver 6th most liveable city in the world: report

Vancouverites know their city is pretty great, and the world agrees.
The City of Glass made the No. 6 spot on the Global Liveability Index 2018, released Tuesday by The Economist magazine.
Vancouver got a score of 97.3 out of 100, bested by fellow Canadian city Calgary at No. 4, but just beating out Toronto at No. 7.
Communities in the 140-city list were ranked on 30 qualitative and quantitative factors, which were wrapped up in five broad categories:
- stability
- healthcare
- culture and environment
- education
- infrastructure
While Vancouver ranked 95 or above for most categories, it was let down by a rank of 92.9 in infrastructure.
Calgary (4th) overtakes Vancouver (6th) to be @TheEIU most liveable city in North America. Toronto 7th for #Liveability pic.twitter.com/khhT9g9cxe
— Simon Baptist EIU (@baptist_simon) August 14, 2018