Vancouver Island makes CNN list of top travel destinations for 2020

Natural beauty and ‘small, artsy towns’ said to draw visitors to the Island

The views from the beach off Dallas Road in Victoria are breathtaking in every season. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Vancouver Island made CNN Travel’s list of the top travel destinations for 2020.

The list of 20 destinations includes landmarks, cities and events that travellers should consider visiting as the new decade begins. Alongside the historical, exotic destinations such as the Dead Sea, Estonia, Jamaica, Tunisia and Washington, D.C., sits Vancouver Island.

Writer Katia Hetter and the CNN Travel Team emphasize the natural beauty of the Island, noting that “small, artsy towns” are nestled among the “290-mile stretch of pristine forest and beaches.”

Tofino – described as a fishing village – is highlighted as a destination with excellent whale watching opportunities and high quality, affordable cuisine. The Tacofino food truck and the Common Loaf Bake Shop are noted as spots that visitors can’t miss while in the area.

The “nature nirvana” of the “wild island” is contrasted by the “cosmopolitan” capital city. Victoria is described as high-class and visitors are encouraged to swap their hiking boots for more yacht club-friendly attire to explore the harbour, shopping malls and parks. The Royal B.C. Museum is also noted as a must-see and CNN recommends that tourists stay in a floating cottage and take a water taxi into town to explore.

Whether travellers are seeking an outdoor adventure, a food-lovers tour, a romantic getaway or a “surf safari,” CNN noted that Vancouver Island visitors will find something to do no matter what the theme for their trip is.

The full list of CNN’s top 20 places to travel to in 2020:

Chile Lake District

Copenhagen, Denmark

The Dead Sea

Dominica

Estonia

Galway, Ireland

Jamaica

Kyrgyzstan

Kyushu, Japan

New Caledonia

Paraty and Ilha Grande, Brazil

Sao Tome and Principe

St. Petersburg, Russia

Sri Lanka

Tunisia

Vancouver Island, British Columbia

Washington, D.C.

Wuppertal, Germany

Wyoming, USA

Zambia

